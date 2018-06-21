DA considering no-confidence motion request against George mayor

The DA's James Selfe says that the party's top decision-making body is considering a request for a motion of confidence against Naik.

CAPE TOWN - Apart from facing a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, George Mayor Melvin Naik is also staring down the barrel of a possible no-confidence motion.

Naik landed himself in hot water over comments he made which have been deemed homophobic.

In a radio interview recently, he said that he didn't approve of an American choir, which promotes LGBTI rights, performing at the Southern Cape town's gay pride parade held earlier this month.

Naik tried to clarify his comments, saying that his personal views don't reflect those of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA's James Selfe says that the party's top decision-making body is considering a request for a motion of confidence against Naik.

"They took a vote in the caucus yesterday, they applied to the central executive yesterday, so it still has to go the federal executive and the federal executive still has to give it consideration."

The DA is putting out multiple political fires in the Western Cape.

Former Knysna mayor, Eleanore Bouw-Spies had to step down after losing a no-confidence motion brought against her by the ANC. It was backed by rogue DA members.

Councillor Mark Willemse was then controversially appointed to the post, much to the annoyance of the DA, who've demanded that he resign.

Back home, the party is still got its sights set on Mayor Patricia de Lille, who herself was removed but then reinstated after she challenged her sacking.