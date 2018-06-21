CT Science Centre launches winter holiday programme for young minds
Under the theme: ‘Let’s Have A Ball’, the edutainment event which starts on 22 June will include a first Explorers Zone.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Science Centre is set to trigger young minds with its winter holiday science-based programme.
Under the theme: “Let’s Have A Ball”, the edutainment event which starts on 22 June will include a first Explorers Zone.
Here, kids from as young as two years old will be entertained as well as have their motor skills, hand-eye coordination and teamwork abilities stimulated.
Older children will also be able to join in on the educational fun through a variety of other programmes.
Camera Obscura tours will allow participants a 360-degree view of the surrounding area while remaining stationary in one position.
The centre’s Educational Manager MJ Schwartz says: “Everything that rolls, bounces, spins and even slides… so, it’s looking at a bit of sport and just general physical activity and the science behind them.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
