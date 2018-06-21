CT police arrest 2 suspects for possession of drugs
On Wednesday, law enforcement arrested a 38-year-old suspect in possession of 17 sealed parcels of dagga in the Kalk Bay area.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two suspects in possession of drugs.
On Wednesday, law enforcement arrested a 38-year-old suspect in possession of 17 sealed parcels of dagga in the Kalk Bay area.
The Social Housing Unit arrested another 44-year-old suspect in Heideveld for possession of mandrax.
According to the City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason, the Social Housing Unit also intercepted four suspicious males in Ravensmead.
“On approach, they fled leaving behind four whoonga units, four dagga cigarettes, two bunkies of dagga, one tik packet, two-and-a-half mandrax tablets and four dagga stopper”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Aaron Motsoaledi defends implementation of NHI
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 20 June 2018
-
Police officer gunned down in Joburg CBD cash van attack
-
ANC wants Mahumapelo to step down as NW MPL
-
Underground fire breaks out at Joburg CBD
-
'Under NHI, the rich will subsidise the poor, the young will subsidise the old'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.