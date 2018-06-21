CT police arrest 2 suspects for possession of drugs

On Wednesday, law enforcement arrested a 38-year-old suspect in possession of 17 sealed parcels of dagga in the Kalk Bay area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two suspects in possession of drugs.

The Social Housing Unit arrested another 44-year-old suspect in Heideveld for possession of mandrax.

According to the City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason, the Social Housing Unit also intercepted four suspicious males in Ravensmead.

“On approach, they fled leaving behind four whoonga units, four dagga cigarettes, two bunkies of dagga, one tik packet, two-and-a-half mandrax tablets and four dagga stopper”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)