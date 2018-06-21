Courtney Pieters: Forensic pathologist gives gruesome details

Mortimer Saunders was arrested shortly after the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found in Epping Industria in May last year.

CAPE TOWN - Gruesome details have emerged in the trial of self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders.

Saunders was arrested shortly after the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found in Epping Industria in May last year.

He has admitted to killing the child but insists it was not premeditated.

He has pleaded not guilty on a charge of rape but has admitted to necrophilia.

The State has refused to accept the accused's admissions, which means two not guilty pleas have been entered into the record.

Forensic Pathologist Professor Johan Dempers visited the scene where Pieters' body was found, nine days after her death.

He was also present when an autopsy was conducted.

Dempers has testified the three-year-old had blunt force injuries on her face, limbs, and torso.

He also found features suggesting pressure had been applied to the child's neck and there was evidence of genital injuries.

Dempers says the cause of death was asphyxiation and/or poisoning.

In his plea explanation, Saunders has admitted to feeding the deceased ant poison before hitting her over the head and choking her, because she was annoying him.

WATCH: Mortimer Saunders pleads guilty to murder

