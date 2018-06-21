Civil society groups wants political party funding bill to be be made law soon
Lobby group My Vote Counts says all funding to political parties, including to their investment arms, should be declared.
CAPE TOWN – Civil society groups say they want a new bill aimed at regulating the funding of political parties to become law as soon as possible, especially in the wake of next year’s elections.
But some have expressed reservations about regulations governing the disclosure of donations.
Lobby group My Vote Counts says all funding to political parties, including to their investment arms, should be declared.
It also wants the threshold for the disclosure of donations to be lowered.
My Vote Counts, which won a legal challenge to force political parties to disclose their funding sources, has told an ad hoc committee of the National Council of Provinces that it wants to see stricter regulations around the disclosure of donations.
The organisation says donations from companies that do business with the state should not be allowed.
Both My Vote Counts and Corruption Watch have also raised concerns about donations from foreign sources for the purpose of policy development.
Corruption Watch’s Leanne Govindsamy says: “This is really to prevent what the OECD guidelines says is policy capture where you have foreign entities or governments trying to capture the policy of another nation.”
Corruption Watch says ideally, a monetary value should also be placed on donations in kind.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
DA asks Ramaphosa to reconsider decision over Zuma legal fees
-
ANC NWC picks Mokgoro as NW premier candidate
-
Presidency confirms state to continue paying Zuma’s legal bill
-
‘Political parties shouldn’t get more money from taxpayers'
-
IFP pays tribute to slain ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe
-
Casac wants party funding bill signed into law before elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.