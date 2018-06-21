Changes to Medical Aid Schemes Bill aim to do away with brokers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Changes to Medical Aid Schemes Bill aim to do away with brokers

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says brokers only make medical aids more expensive, meaning the poor suffer most.

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi breaks down the NHI Bill. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi breaks down the NHI Bill. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says an amendment to the Medical Aid Schemes Bill aims to abolish the practice of using brokers within the medical scheme environment.

Motsoaledi made the announcement during a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

He says brokers only make medical aids more expensive, meaning the poor suffer most.

Motsoaledi says almost two-thirds of principal members of medical aid schemes pay a monthly amount to a broker as part of their premium.

The minister says this is an unnecessary cost.

“What are brokers doing? Are they necessary? We would’ve left them if there were no financial hardships attended to their being there.”

He says billions of rands are used to pay brokers and this money should be used to rather make medical aid more affordable.

“The total amount paid to brokers by members of the medical scheme, many of them without their knowledge is now R2.2 billion. We want this money to be available, to pay for direct health expenses of members.”

There is a total of 10 amendments to the bill, including the abolishment of co-payments, which Motsoaledi says could rather be funded by the billions used to pay brokers.

WATCH: Motsoaledi breaks down NHI Bill

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA