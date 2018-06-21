Capetonians offer help to Parow church after thieves steal water tank
The St Margaret’s Anglican church purchased two of these tanks at a cost of R4,500 each.
CAPE TOWN - A Parow church says it has received a generous outpouring of help by Capetonians who have offered to replace its stolen 5,000 litre JoJo tanks.
But [criminals emptied and stole one of the tanks on the church premises last week](http://The St Margaret’s Anglican church purchased two of these tanks at a cost of R4,500 each.), thus hampering the place of worship's efforts to preserve water and try and get off the grid.
Chris Ahrends, who's the rector of the church, says they're grateful for the support.
“We are very thankful and would certainly be delighted to receive all offers. If you got more, then you need it, and we would certainly want to be in discussions with the donors and say how could we share the generosity and could we pass on the tank maybe to somebody else, a school or another church nearby.”
Edited by Thapelo Lekabe
