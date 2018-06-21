Popular Topics
Capetonians exploring clever ways to harvest & utilise rainwater

Many household owners say they now harvest rainwater for various purposes in and around the house.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Some Capetonians are exploring clever ways to harvest and utilise rainwater.

The city's latest average dam level is just over 40% following recent rains.

However, officials warn that the water situation is still critical, following the severe drought of the past three years.

Many household owners say they now harvest rainwater for various purposes in and around the house.

A Parow resident explains that her family has also altered the way in which they use water these days.

“For laundry we keep it to a minimum. You don’t just wear your clothes once, we first check if it’s dirty then then you can wash it.”

Her neighbour says he's also making use of the good rainfall of the past few days.

“All the bottles, we use them outside, fill it with rain water and use it for the toilet and we’ve more of these bottles.”

The average dam level for the Western Cape is at just over 31%.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

