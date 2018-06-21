ANC wants Mahumapelo to step down as NW MPL

The ANC’s Ace Magashule has suggested that the former premier should make way for incoming premier Job Mokgoro.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) wants Supra Mahumapelo to step down as a member of the North West Provincial Legislature and give way for incoming Premier Job Mokgoro to be sworn in on Friday.

The party announced that its national working committee selected the 70-year-old former director general in the province, describing him as an excellent administrator.

But for him to be sworn in on Friday, there needs to be a vacancy.

Before Mahumapelo resigned or “took early retirement”, he spoke about the need to create what he called “the essence of the absence of presence.”

While welcoming his successor on Thursday, he invoked those words.

“You’ll remember that we spoke about the need to create the essence of the presence of absence. We are there now. So, we will be working with him to build the province, to make sure that there is reconciliation, healing, and renewal of the province.”

But for this essence of the absence of the presence to become a reality, someone in the North West Provincial Legislature has to resign and the ANC’s Ace Magashule has suggested it should be Mahumapelo.

“We were saying there is nothing wrong if comrade Supra resigns and focuses on the work of the ANC.”

If that were to happen, it would mean Mahumapelo would no longer have a seat in the legislature.

While the ANC has asked Mahumapelo to resign as North West MPL, the party appears to have poured cold water on calls for him to be stripped of his position of ANC chair in the province.

Some ANC leaders have argued that because Mahumapelo and the North West ANC leadership presided over the collapse of governance and heightened divisions in the province, they must be axed.

But Magashule says their jobs are safe, for now.

“The PEC of North West is still intact.”

Magashule says even if Mahumapelo remains chair of the ANC in the province and by default job Mokgoro’s boss in the party it won’t interfere with the new premier’s job.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)