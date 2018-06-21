ANC veteran Billy Modise dies after long illness

Modise, who was the chief of State Security under the Thabo Mbeki administration until his retirement in 2006, had been ill for some time.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran and former ambassador Billy Modise has died.

Modise passed away on Wednesday night in hospital after a long illness.

Modise, who was the chief of State Security under the Thabo Mbeki administration until his retirement in 2006, had been ill for some time.

He was also the recipient of the National Order of Luthuli and has been described as a distinguished gentleman and leader who served his country diligently.

#BillyModise President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deepest condolences on the sad passing of Ambassador Billy Modise, who passed away last night in hospital after a long illness. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2018