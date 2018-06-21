ANC veteran Billy Modise dies after long illness
Modise, who was the chief of State Security under the Thabo Mbeki administration until his retirement in 2006, had been ill for some time.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran and former ambassador Billy Modise has died.
Modise passed away on Wednesday night in hospital after a long illness.
Modise, who was the chief of State Security under the Thabo Mbeki administration until his retirement in 2006, had been ill for some time.
He was also the recipient of the National Order of Luthuli and has been described as a distinguished gentleman and leader who served his country diligently.
#BillyModise President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deepest condolences on the sad passing of Ambassador Billy Modise, who passed away last night in hospital after a long illness.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2018
#BillyModise President Ramaphosa: Our country and our people have suffered a great loss in the passing of Ambassador Billy Modise. He served his country selflessly and diligently. He was a distinguished gentleman and leader of our people.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2018
Popular in Local
-
'Under NHI, the rich will subsidise the poor, the young will subsidise the old'
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 20 June 2018
-
DA asks Ramaphosa to reconsider decision over Zuma legal fees
-
ANC NWC picks Mokgoro as NW premier candidate
-
Gauteng top cop De Lange to take early retirement
-
Truck drivers protest causes traffic backlog on Van Reenen's Pass
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.