ANC NWC picks Mokgoro as NW premier candidate
The committe finally made the decision after the party’s national executive committee couldn't agree on Supra Mahumapelo’s successor.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee has selected former North West Director-General Job Mokgoro as a candidate for the position of premier in the province.
Eyewitness News spoke to NWC members, who described their meeting on Wednesday as difficult.
The committee finally made the decision after the party’s national executive committee couldn't agree on Supra Mahumapelo’s successor.
The North West has been through a lot over the past few months, from violent service delivery protests and a crippling strike in the health sector.
Mokgoro has told Eyewitness News that he understands that he has a tough job ahead.
"I guess there are many matters that need leadership attention and this principally in my view are matters that affect 3.8 million people in the province."
Mokgoro has served as director-general in the North West government and head of the National School of Government.
