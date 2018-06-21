Popular Topics
ANC confirms Job Mokgoro as new NW premier

The ANC has confirmed Job Mokgoro as the new premier of the North West.

Job Mokgoro. Picture: Semphethe News
Job Mokgoro. Picture: Semphethe News
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has confirmed Job Mokgoro as the new premier of the North West.

The party says that the 70-year-old is a tried and tested administrator.

Mokgoro served as director-general in the province and head of the National School of Government.

ANC secretery-general Ace Magashule: "Professor Mokgoro is a tried and tested activist and administrator fit enough to deal with the challenges at hand, including creating stability within the provincial administration effecting the much-needed delivery of basic services."

Mokgoro will be sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature on Friday.

WATCH: ANC announces candidate for NW premier

