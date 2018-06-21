Popular Topics
About 50 young South Africans stranded in China after visa scam

It’s understood they were offered jobs as English teachers in that country but did not have the correct documents.

FILE: International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: DIRCO.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has confirmed that about 50 young South Africans have been left stranded in China because of a visa scam.

It’s understood they were offered jobs as English teachers in that country but did not have the correct documents.

Beijing authorities found that they were working with study visas in contravention of the immigration laws.

Sisulu says she has instructed her department to work with Chinese authorities to have their passports released so they can return to home.

The minister also says she will work with police and the Home Affairs Department to track down those behind the scams.

Dirco’s Ndivhuwo Mabaya says: “Even if the parents wanted to help, they can’t because these people don’t have passports. The gentleman who is involved in this is being looked at by the Chinese authorities, we’re also looking into him from this side.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

