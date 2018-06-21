8 facing public violence charges after George protest

Disgruntled residents from Thembalethu township took to the streets earlier this week, demanding better service delivery in some of the informal settlements in the area.

CAPE TOWN - At least eight people in George are facing public violence charges following violent protests in the area.

Protesters torched two cargo trucks and blocked roads with large rocks and burnt debris.

Resident Erick Mdaka says that the municipality has ignored their call for better services in the area, like refuse removal, since they first protested about the same issue last year.

"Apparently no positive feedback has been given, it's promises. I think that people are tired of all the promises that have been made by the municipality."

The municipality has not yet responded to comment about the protesters' claims.

The police's Malcolm Poje: "Our members are maintaining high visibility in the area to contain the situation. For public violence, we've arrested eight people and they will be appearing in court soon."