Unions reject Eskom's 4.7% increase offer, says Numsa
It's been reported that the NUM, Numsa and Solidarity have put a counter-offer on the table but have not disclosed the figure at this stage.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says labour unions have rejected Eskom’s wage offer of 4.7% with negotiations expected to resume on Thursday.
It's been reported that the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Numsa and Solidarity have put a counter-offer on the table but have not disclosed the figure at this stage.
The power utility initially said no one at Eskom would receive a salary hike this year citing financial difficulties.
The decision prompted industrial action last week.
At the same time, Eskom has warned that there's a high risk of load shedding on Wednesday evening.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Business
-
SABC appoints chairpersons for high-level commissions of inquiry
-
Eskom: Risk of load shedding remains high tonight
-
Liberty encourages clients not to fall prey to phishing scams
-
Eskom wage negotiations with unions set to continue this week
-
Botswana notifies WTO of foot and mouth disease outbreak
-
Facebook expands offerings for video creators to cash in on views
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.