Unions reject Eskom's 4.7% increase offer, says Numsa

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says labour unions have rejected Eskom’s wage offer of 4.7% with negotiations expected to resume on Thursday.

It's been reported that the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Numsa and Solidarity have put a counter-offer on the table but have not disclosed the figure at this stage.

The power utility initially said no one at Eskom would receive a salary hike this year citing financial difficulties.

The decision prompted industrial action last week.

At the same time, Eskom has warned that there's a high risk of load shedding on Wednesday evening.

