Two trucks set alight during protest in George

CAPE TOWN - Two trucks have been set alight during a protest in George.

It’s unclear what the demonstration is about.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says: “Since Wednesday morning we closed the N2 at Pacaltsdorp and Thembalethu due to protest action and we urge motorists to please make use of alternative routes until such time that it’s safe to reopen the N2.”

“The freeway between Garden Route Mall and Pacaltsdorp as well as Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Thembalethu are closed and traffic is diverted into the town,” police added.

#sapsWC POP Unit members are deployed to a service delivery #ProtestAction along the N2 in George that saw 2 trucks torched overnight after they were petrol bombed & roads barricaded. N2 in the area closed for traffic. Traffic officials are manning the control points. ME pic.twitter.com/AhOYSpgniO — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 20, 2018

#ThembalethuProtest 2 cargo trucks have been burnt during protests in Thembalethu, George which erupted yesterday, & several roads have been closed. MM Video: Supplied by resident pic.twitter.com/MqSNwMOEz6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2018

Thembalethu resident Erick Mdaka says those living in the informal settlements feel neglected, even after similar protests last year for better service delivery in Zones 7, 8 & 9. MM

Image: Supplied by Erick Mdaka pic.twitter.com/6Ppnmw0mKr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2018

#ThembalethuProtest George municipality's Chantel Edwards-Klose says some of the GoGeorge Bus routes have also been affected as some drivers in Thembalethu have been unable to get to work. @MoniqueMortlock Images: Supplied by resident pic.twitter.com/XAQeSRzFAI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2018

