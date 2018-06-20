Truck drivers protest causes traffic backlog on Van Reenen's Pass
Law enforcement and emergency services are on the scene.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession says there's heavy traffic at Van Reenen's Pass between Harrismith and the Tugela Toll Plaza due to a protest by truck drivers.
The concession says the situation has worsened since Wednesday afternoon and cars and trucks are stuck on the busy route between Johannesburg and Durban.
The concession says it understands drivers are protesting over the employment of foreign nationals as truck drivers in South Africa.
Spokesperson Con Roux says: “All the necessary law enforcement authorities are on site together with emergency personnel. Heavy motor vehicles are staked on scene and we now have an extremely extensive backlog of heavy trucks in the Van Reenen area.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
