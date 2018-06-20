Train driver Piet Botha’s killers to be sentenced
Piet Botha was robbed and shot dead at Netreg station in Bonteheuwel in 2016.
CAPE TOWN - Slain train driver Piet Botha's killers are expected to be sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
Botha was robbed and shot dead at Netreg station in Bonteheuwel in 2016.
Jatheme Hamid and Dorian Diedricks have been convicted of robbery and murder, while Cedric Andrews has been convicted of being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.
Botha's widow addressed her husband's killers in court after they apologised and asked for forgiveness for what they had done.
An emotional Tania Botha took the stand in aggravation of sentence and asked the court to consider life sentences for Hamid and Diedricks.
Looking at Hamid and Diedricks, aged 18 and 19, Botha explained the damage they've caused, especially her children's lives, is irreparable.
The widow told them to get on their knees and ask God for forgiveness, adding she feels sorry for their parents.
Metrorail's regional manager Richard Walker also testified in aggravation of sentence and asked the court to send a strong message that attacks on Metrorail and its employees will not go unpunished.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
