SuperSport stands by findings in Ashwin Willemse matter

The sports channel has cleared Nick Mallet and Naas Botha of being racist following last month's incident.

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport says the inquiry into the incident involving Ashwin Willemse was extensive and it stands by its findings despite the commentator not giving his input.

Willemse walked off set, accusing his colleagues of being patronising.

However, he declined to take part in the inquiry.

SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane has confirmed that Mallett and Botha will resume their in-studio duties soon after an investigation from advocate Vincent Maleka concluded that they had not been racist when talking to fellow analyst Willemse.

Willemse alleged that they had been patronising and undermined him before walking off the set during a Super Rugby broadcast a month ago.

Khobane says the investigation concluded that there was no naked racism from both Mallet and Botha towards Willemse.

“There was also no evidence of Naas or Nick exhibiting either intended or unintended subtle racism.”

Mallet and Botha will resume their in-studio analysis in due course while SuperSport will continue to talk to Willemse on the issue.