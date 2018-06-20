SuperSport stands by findings in Ashwin Willemse matter
The sports channel has cleared Nick Mallet and Naas Botha of being racist following last month's incident.
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport says the inquiry into the incident involving Ashwin Willemse was extensive and it stands by its findings despite the commentator not giving his input.
The sports channel has cleared Nick Mallet and Naas Botha of being racis t following last month's incident.
Willemse walked off set, accusing his colleagues of being patronising.
However, he declined to take part in the inquiry.
SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane has confirmed that Mallett and Botha will resume their in-studio duties soon after an investigation from advocate Vincent Maleka concluded that they had not been racist when talking to fellow analyst Willemse.
Willemse alleged that they had been patronising and undermined him before walking off the set during a Super Rugby broadcast a month ago.
Khobane says the investigation concluded that there was no naked racism from both Mallet and Botha towards Willemse.
“There was also no evidence of Naas or Nick exhibiting either intended or unintended subtle racism.”
Mallet and Botha will resume their in-studio analysis in due course while SuperSport will continue to talk to Willemse on the issue.
Popular in Sport
-
‘No racism involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout’
-
Willemse chose not to participate in inquiry - SuperSport
-
England hit ODI world record 481 in thrashing Australia
-
Four of the most politically charged World Cup games ever played
-
Argentina's Messi seeks redemption against dangerous Croatia
-
Russia on brink of knockout stage after win over Egypt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.