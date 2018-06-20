Popular Topics
Sports Ministry welcomes findings on Ashwin Willemse walkout

Ashwin Willemse walked out of a live broadcast last month, saying fellow analysts Nick Mallet and Naas Botha had been patronising and had undermined him.

FILE: Former Lions and Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Facebook
FILE: Former Lions and Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Sports Ministry has welcomed the outcome of an inquiry into the incident involving SuperSport commentator Ashwin Willemse.

Willemse walked out of a live broadcast last month, saying fellow analysts Nick Mallet and Naas Botha had been patronising and had undermined him.

But in his 50-page report, which was released on Tuesday, advocate Vincent Maleka found that racism played no part in the incident.

Willemse had declined to take part in the inquiry.

The Sports Ministry's Vuyo Mhaga says: “We’ve noted and welcomed the investigation. That’s what we called for. Obviously, we’re a bit poorer because the major person in the whole thing, Mr Willemse, did not participate.”

WATCH: SuperSport reports back on Ashwin Willemse walkout probe

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

