Sports Ministry welcomes findings on Ashwin Willemse walkout
Ashwin Willemse walked out of a live broadcast last month, saying fellow analysts Nick Mallet and Naas Botha had been patronising and had undermined him.
JOHANNESBURG - The Sports Ministry has welcomed the outcome of an inquiry into the incident involving SuperSport commentator Ashwin Willemse.
Willemse walked out of a live broadcast last month, saying fellow analysts Nick Mallet and Naas Botha had been patronising and had undermined him.
But in his 50-page report, which was released on Tuesday, advocate Vincent Maleka found that racism played no part in the incident.
Willemse had declined to take part in the inquiry.
The Sports Ministry's Vuyo Mhaga says: “We’ve noted and welcomed the investigation. That’s what we called for. Obviously, we’re a bit poorer because the major person in the whole thing, Mr Willemse, did not participate.”
WATCH: SuperSport reports back on Ashwin Willemse walkout probe
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Sport
-
SuperSport stands by findings in Ashwin Willemse matter
-
Four of the most politically charged World Cup games ever played
-
‘No racism involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout’
-
England hit ODI world record 481 in thrashing Australia
-
Willemse chose not to participate in inquiry - SuperSport
-
Argentina's Messi seeks redemption against dangerous Croatia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.