Sassa communication with beneficiaries on new cards inadequate - experts

Sassa's in the process of issuing beneficiaries with new cards that can be used at the Post Office.

CAPE TOWN - A panel of experts monitoring the institutionalisation of social grant payments has cast doubt over whether Sassa can avoid the interruption of payments in September.

That’s when its current contract with Cash Paymaster Services must end.

But in a report to the Constitutional Court, the panel says the agency will have to dramatically increase the pace of card swaps to ensure a smooth transition.

The panel of experts appointed by the court says Sassa and the Post Office's communication with beneficiaries is inadequate.

Beneficiaries are not being provided with sufficient information about the changes, nor about their payment options.

The panel says Sassa also needs to provide them with information regarding the closure of cash pay points.

It says Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has acknowledged that communication has been less than optimal.

But she's assured the panel that efforts will be stepped up.

The panel says if Sassa’s communication to beneficiaries does not improve, it will affect the successful implementation of its migration plan.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)