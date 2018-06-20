SAPS monitor scene after deadly taxi shooting in CT
This follows a shooting at a Milnerton taxi rank on Tuesday in which one person died and four others were wounded.
CAPE TOWN - There are fears of another wave of taxi violence in the city.
The Western Cape Transport Department's Siphesihle Dube has shared concerns.
“It’s alleged the conflict is related to internal matters between legal operators in the area that are dissatisfied with illegal operators also conducing themselves in the Joe Slovo area. The South African Police Service is on site and will be targeting illegal operators.”
At least 15 people have died in taxi shootings in Cape Town in recent weeks.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
