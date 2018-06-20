Saica awaits former Eskom CFO's response to misconduct charges
Singh has been implicated in a number of dodgy deals involving the Gupta family during his time at Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's former chief financial officer Anoj Singh has twenty days to respond to charges of misconduct filed by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).
The institute on Tuesday announced that Singh faces a disciplinary hearing following an extensive investigation which found that he had brought the accounting profession into disrepute.
If the professional conduct committee is not satisfied with Singh's response to the charges he faces, he could be fined up to R250,000 and be suspended as a member of the institute.
Th institute is widely recognised as one of the world's leading accounting institutes with more than 46,000 members.
Singh's reputation therefore hangs in the balance now that he's been labelled dishonest and accused of compromising his professional or business judgment because of bias, conflict of interest or the undue influence of others.
In the past year, Singh's close relationship with the Guptas has been exposed, including a number of luxury trips to Dubai that were allegedly paid for by the controversial family.
Even though Singh resigned from Eskom earlier this year, the institute believes he has brought the profession into disrepute.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
