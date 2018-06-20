Sadtu calls on WCED to beef up security at schools
Earlier this week, three teachers were hijacked at ACJ Phakade Primary School in Nomzamo, Strand.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called on the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to beef up security at schools in the province.
Five schools have been robbed at gunpoint in May.
In all five cases, suspects entered school premises and robbed teachers.
Earlier this week, three teachers were hijacked at ACJ Phakade Primary School in Nomzamo, Strand.
No arrests have been made.
Sadtu has condemned the recent attacks on schools in the province.
Sadtu’s provincial secretary Jonovan Rustin says: “Teachers and learners, as well as support staff, are vulnerable at our institutions. We are saying schools should be no-go zones for violence, weapons etc and we are calling on the community to cooperate with the South African Police Service.”
Education MEC’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the department has stepped up security at schools.
She says it won’t be releasing logistical plans to the public to ensure criminals are not tipped off.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
