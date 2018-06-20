Popular Topics
SABC appoints chairpersons for high-level commissions of inquiry

Joe Thloloe will chair the probe into editorial interference, while Barbara Watson will chair the sexual harassment inquiry.

FILE: Veteran journalist Joe Thloloe. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
FILE: Veteran journalist Joe Thloloe. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed two chairpersons to oversee the recently established high-level commissions of inquiry at the corporation.

Joe Thloloe will chair the probe into editorial interference, while Barbara Watson will chair the sexual harassment inquiry.

The public broadcaster says it believes the appointment of these two highly respected professionals is in line with the SABC’s commitment to ensuring proper corporate governance.

The SABC’s Kaizer Kganyago says: “Dr Thloloe has been one of the most revered newsmen. He once worked at the SABC in 1994. As far as Barbara Watson is concerned, she is a qualified social worker and has experience of over 40 years.”

WATCH: SABC to launch inquiries into sexual harassment, editorial interference

