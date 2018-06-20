SABC appoints chairpersons for high-level commissions of inquiry
Joe Thloloe will chair the probe into editorial interference, while Barbara Watson will chair the sexual harassment inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed two chairpersons to oversee the recently established high-level commissions of inquiry at the corporation.
Joe Thloloe will chair the probe into editorial interference, while Barbara Watson will chair the sexual harassment inquiry.
The public broadcaster says it believes the appointment of these two highly respected professionals is in line with the SABC’s commitment to ensuring proper corporate governance.
The SABC’s Kaizer Kganyago says: “Dr Thloloe has been one of the most revered newsmen. He once worked at the SABC in 1994. As far as Barbara Watson is concerned, she is a qualified social worker and has experience of over 40 years.”
WATCH: SABC to launch inquiries into sexual harassment, editorial interference
Popular in Business
-
Eskom: Risk of load shedding remains high tonight
-
Unions reject Eskom's 4.7% increase offer, says Numsa
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding tonight
-
AA warns motorists to brace for possible fuel price hike in July
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.