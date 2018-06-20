‘SA adoption processes favour foreign national applicants over locals’
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's social development portfolio committee has found the adoption process seemingly favours international applicants over locals.
The observation is contained in a parliamentary report following the committee's oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal.
There are also claims of fraud and corruption in the adoption process.
In one case, the committee has found a situation where a Canadian family was allowed to adopt a child because it did not cry during the assessment process.
Local prospective parents had apparently been denied because the child cried during their application process.
The matter has been legally challenged by the department.
Social development committee chairperson Nokuzola Capa says the process seems to favour international applicants because of financial benefits.
“The mothers because they are poor, it becomes more attractive to give this child to this overseas person.”
To address the issue, the department says adoption authorisation has been delegated to the head of department.
It has also established a centralised provincial panel for all adoption applications.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
