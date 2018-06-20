Retrenchments, ANC election support on NUM national congress agenda

The mineworkers’ union is expected to discuss pressing issues, including electing its new leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will begin its national congress in Boksburg on Wednesday.

The mineworkers’ union is expected to discuss pressing issues, including electing its new leadership. The conference comes amid ongoing retrenchments in the sector and growing concerns around mine safety.

NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu says the conference will discuss the widespread job cuts affecting their members.

“The main issue will be retrenchments we’ve seen in mining, energy and construction.”

He says they will also discuss the growing rate of fatalities in mines.

“We’ve seen recently the number of people who have died at Sibanye Stillwater… there’s almost 20 people that have died.”

The NUM will further weigh in on the draft Mining Charter which is open for public comment.

Mammburu says the conference will also discuss the union’s support of the African National Congress (ANC) in the upcoming general elections.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)