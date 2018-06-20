Ramaphosa in ConCourt bid to challenge ruling on records of executive decisions

The president earlier this month lost his bid to appeal the precedent-setting North Gauteng High Court judgment.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will approach the Constitutional Court to challenge a High Court decision ordering that records of top decisions should be made available when executive decisions are taken on review.

The High Court ruling was in relation to former president Jacob Zuma's then axing of Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas from the Finance Ministry.

The Presidency believes it has a case to make at the Constitutional Court that it cannot provide a record of decisions taken by the highest level of government every time a decision is taken on review.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says the decision by the North Gauteng High Court ordering the Presidency to furnish the Democratic Alliance with records of the decision that led up to the controversial 2017 Cabinet reshuffle by Jacob Zuma is too far-reaching to ignore.

“If that matter is left unattended, it means that we’re going to have to provide records for all Cabinet reshuffles. Some of these are decisions taken on the basis of certain political considerations.”

She says they want the Constitutional Court to make a ruling on a matter of principle.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)