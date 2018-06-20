Protesting truck drivers block Van Reenen's Pass highway

[LISTEN] Unpacking the Mining Charter
JOHANNESBURG - Police say about fifty truck drivers have blocked the N3 highway in both directions at Van Reenen's Pass in Durban in protest against the employment of foreign nationals.
Officers are on the scene.
No one has been arrested and the highway has been closed off to traffic.
The police's Thembeka Mbhele says the demonstration has been peaceful.
"The truck drivers have blocked the road near Van Reenen on the N3 as well as near the Tugela toll gate, so the N3 is totally closed. They are complaining about the employment of foreigners in the truck companies as drivers."
