Presidency confirms state to continue paying Zuma’s legal bill
Opposition parties have disputed this and asked the court to put an end to it.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has confirmed that the state will continue paying for former president Jacob Zuma's defence even though there’s been a court application to stop that arrangement.
The former president is on trial on 16 charges of fraud and corruption and wants the state to continue paying for his defence.
[WATCH] #ZumaCharges: Zuma threatens to expose those who provoke him
Opposition parties have disputed this and asked the court to put an end to it.
While President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a notice to abide with whatever the court decides, it has agreed to continue paying Zuma's legal bills in the interim.
Every time Zuma appears in court, the taxpayer foots the bill. This will continue to be the case when he appears in court again next month.
Ramaphosa's office says they are bound by an agreement Zuma made with the state and they will continue funding his criminal defence costs until a court orders them to stop.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko explains: “We will continue paying for his legal fees up until a point where the matter is concluded or a court decides otherwise.”
The DA and the EFF have separately asked the court to put an end to the state's continued funding of Zuma's defence.
Zuma has opposed the DA's case but is yet to file his opposing papers.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
ANC gives Limpopo conference the green light
-
ANC's ‘new dawn’ post-Nasrec questioned amid factional battles
-
DA back in power in Beaufort West
-
Warm welcome for US gay choir at George’s first gay pride parade
-
[WATCH] High stakes: Foreign nationals remain destitute after NW protests
-
Court issues notice to NW lawmakers to elect new premier
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.