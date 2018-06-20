Prasa under pressure to bolster safety after arson attacks

In the space of about a month, three trains have been damaged. Arson is suspected in two of the incidents.

CAPE TOWN - With damage to Metrorail trains following three separate fires running into the millions, the rail operator is under further pressure to bolster safety and security.

In the space of about a month, three trains have been damaged. Arson is suspected in two of the incidents.

This week, three carriages were gutted at Steenberg station.

In May, one person died after a blaze broke out in a carriage near Ottery station. And just a week before that, two carriages were set alight at Retreat railway station.

United National Transport Union (Untu) says these incidents are concerning and that more support is needed from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and government.

Untu spokesperson Sonja Carstens says: “The way forward will be a holistic approach from all stakeholders. Not only Prasa but also government, especially the South African Police Service. This is the cheapest mode of transport in South Africa and if the police don’t come in to protect it who else is going to?”

Metrorail says damage caused by train fires over the past month amounts to R19 million.

Metrorail says damage caused by the Steenberg train fire will cost approximately R8 million, another in Retreat is set at R5 million and an Ottery blaze will cost R6 million.

The rail agency says they are in the process of increasing security, especially off-peak hours when these types of criminal activities occur.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)