‘Political parties shouldn’t get more money from taxpayers'

Cosatu told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday that this would be unpalatable to the public given the high levels of state corruption, and pending job cuts in the public service.

CAPE TOWN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has come out strongly against giving political parties more money from the public purse.

The trade union federation told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday that this would be unpalatable to the public given the high levels of state corruption, and pending job cuts in the civil service, police and state-owned enterprises.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is currently considering whether to amend the Political Party Funding Bill adopted by the National Assembly in March.

Cosatu says the African National Congress (ANC) alone cannot be blamed for corruption.

The federation’s Matthew Parks says it accepts that it’s difficult for political parties to raise funding and that donors might be reluctant to do so if their identities are revealed.

Still, Cosatu believes every donation must be disclosed.

The bill currently proposes a R100,000 threshold for disclosure.

“The extent of corruption is a threat to all political parties. We hear those fears but we don’t think they outweigh the fears of corruption and we rather err on the side of preventing corruption.”

He says workers cannot be accused of being greedy when they ask for more money when political parties are insistent that they need more funding from the already strained public coffers.

#PoliticalFunding Corruption Watch supports bill. Should be passed as soon as possible, and some of the sticking points can be addressed through regulation. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2018

#PoliticalFunding Casac believes R100 000 threshold for declaring donations, can be lowered because the amount could have a significant impact on smaller parties. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)