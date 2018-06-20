Police arrest suspected members of Rolex gang after shootout

The gang is known for tailing people and robbing them of expensive jewellery.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people believed to be part of the so-called Rolex gang have been arrested in Modderfontein.

The Rolex gang is known for tailing people and robbing them of expensive jewellery.

Police have been trying to track down the kingpin for several years now.

Tuesday's breakthrough started off with a shootout with officers. One of the suspects was wounded and is recovering under police guard.

The police's Brenda Murudili: "An integrated team had been holding surveillance on the movements of the suspects since the hijacking of a vehicle last month. The vehicle was found to have handguns and ammunition at the scene [of Tuesday's shootout]. Combatting these kinds of crimes is a priority."