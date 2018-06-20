Popular Topics
Parly committee wants dept's report on mining deaths

The committee visited Sibanye-Stillwater on Tuesday with management and labour, after five miners were killed last week.

Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine near Westonaria. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources has told the department it’s still seeking details on a number of inquiries into deaths at mines.

The committee visited Sibanye-Stillwater on Tuesday with management and labour, after five miners were killed last week.

The workers died from heat exhaustion at the mine's Kloof Ikamva operation near Westonaria.

Committee chair Sahlulele Luzipo says while they are aware of an investigation launched by the Mineral Resources Department into the five deaths, problems at Sibanye-Stillwater need to be attended to urgently.

He's questioned the outcome of other inquiries into mine deaths.

“We’ve asked the department to give us a summary report on all the inquires on all fatalities.”

He says unions have been given a month to make submissions to the committee about their concerns.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the department has started with its probe into the latest incident and a report is expected to be released soon.

At least 17 mineworkers have died in seven incidents at Sibanye-Stillwater mines since the start of the year. Picture: EWN

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

