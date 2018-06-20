Parly committee wants dept's report on mining deaths
The committee visited Sibanye-Stillwater on Tuesday with management and labour, after five miners were killed last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources has told the department it’s still seeking details on a number of inquiries into deaths at mines.
The committee visited Sibanye-Stillwater on Tuesday with management and labour, after five miners were killed last week.
The workers died from heat exhaustion at the mine's Kloof Ikamva operation near Westonaria.
Committee chair Sahlulele Luzipo says while they are aware of an investigation launched by the Mineral Resources Department into the five deaths, problems at Sibanye-Stillwater need to be attended to urgently.
He's questioned the outcome of other inquiries into mine deaths.
“We’ve asked the department to give us a summary report on all the inquires on all fatalities.”
He says unions have been given a month to make submissions to the committee about their concerns.
Meanwhile, a delegation from the department has started with its probe into the latest incident and a report is expected to be released soon.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ANC MP shot dead in Roodepoort
-
Presidency confirms state to continue paying Zuma’s legal bill
-
SuperSport stands by findings in Ashwin Willemse matter
-
46 women rescued from suspected human trafficking ring in Joburg CBD
-
Motsoaledi: NHI the land question for health sector
-
Police arrest suspected members of Rolex gang after shootout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.