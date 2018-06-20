Paarl man sentenced to 22 years for pregnant girlfriend's murder
Jaco Oosthuizen buried his girlfriend Nicola Pienaar’s body in a shallow grave on the premises of his family home.
CAPE TOWN - A Paarl man has been sentenced to an effective 22 years’ imprisonment for murdering his pregnant girlfriend.
Jaco Oosthuizen was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday after he entered into a plea agreement with the State.
He murdered Nicola Pienaar in January last year.
Oosthuizen has been handed 15 years for murdering Pienaar, four years on a charge of obstructing the ends of justice, three years for theft and two years for fraud.
The court has ordered that the sentences for fraud and theft run concurrently.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe has also instructed that Oosthuizen be declared unfit to own a firearm.
He then used her car and petrol card to flee to the Eastern Cape.
Oosthuizen initially claimed he and Pienaar left Paarl together and that he had left her in Oudtshoorn after a fight.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
