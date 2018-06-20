NW Health Dept extends Thabo Lekalakala's suspension
Lekalakala was suspended in April amid growing calls for an investigation into allegations of maladministration and corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers in the North West Department of Health earlier on Wednesday barricaded the head office in Mahikeng with burning rubble after suspended HOD Thabo Lekalakala reported for duty.
Lekalakala was suspended in April amid growing calls for an investigation into allegations of maladministration and corruption, involving multi-million rand deals with former premier Supra Mahumapelo at the centre.
The HOD admitted to accepting an offer for a trip to India just days after signing off on a deal with Gupta-owned mobile clinic service provider Mediosa.
Health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane says Lekalakala’s suspension has been extended.
“The employees are not happy that Dr Lekalakala is back at work. The process is underway to extend his suspension, fortunately, an hour ago a letter was drafted and his suspension has been extended.”
Lekgethwane says workers have returned to work following an address from the MEC.
LISTEN: Thabo Lekalakala must face charges - Aaron Motsoaledi
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Mapisa-Nqakula: SANDF firearms used in recent cash heist
-
Presidency confirms state to continue paying Zuma’s legal bill
-
ANC MP shot dead in Roodepoort
-
Eskom: Risk of load shedding remains high tonight
-
Sports Ministry welcomes findings on Ashwin Willemse walkout
-
FUL wants answers from Abrahams on Jiba’s presence at NPA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.