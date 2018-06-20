Popular Topics
NW Health Dept extends Thabo Lekalakala's suspension

Lekalakala was suspended in April amid growing calls for an investigation into allegations of maladministration and corruption.

Residents walk pass stones and burning tyres outside North West Health Department head office in Mahikeng following a demonstration by staff after suspended HOD Thabo Lekalakala reported for duty. Picture: Supplied.
Residents walk pass stones and burning tyres outside North West Health Department head office in Mahikeng following a demonstration by staff after suspended HOD Thabo Lekalakala reported for duty. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Workers in the North West Department of Health earlier on Wednesday barricaded the head office in Mahikeng with burning rubble after suspended HOD Thabo Lekalakala reported for duty.

Lekalakala was suspended in April amid growing calls for an investigation into allegations of maladministration and corruption, involving multi-million rand deals with former premier Supra Mahumapelo at the centre.

The HOD admitted to accepting an offer for a trip to India just days after signing off on a deal with Gupta-owned mobile clinic service provider Mediosa.

Health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane says Lekalakala’s suspension has been extended.

“The employees are not happy that Dr Lekalakala is back at work. The process is underway to extend his suspension, fortunately, an hour ago a letter was drafted and his suspension has been extended.”

Lekgethwane says workers have returned to work following an address from the MEC.

LISTEN: Thabo Lekalakala must face charges - Aaron Motsoaledi

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

