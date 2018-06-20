NUMCongress2018 at impasse as delegates debate credentials

Four hours after the NUM congress was meant to begin, there’s disagreement on the credentials and constitutionality of the gathering.

JOHANNESBURG - There’s a deadlock at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) national congress with delegates unable to agree on the adoption of credentials.

The conference can only officially begin if the report that indicates who is legitimately meant to be there is agreed to.

#NUMCongress2018 The credentials report is being presented. There are 641 delegates and 18 national officials present. There seems to be some objection by delegates from the North West. pic.twitter.com/XhdWBFcbXc — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) June 20, 2018

Over 600 delegates have gathered in Boksburg and are due to elect new leaders and discuss important issues persisting in the mining sector.

But the conference could not begin as delegates fought over whether the NUM’s Constitution has been observed.

Concerns have also been raised over the status of the Rustenburg delegation.

NUM Deputy President Joseph Montisetse’s pleas for the matter to be resolved have so far failed.

Unity Song at #NUMCongress2018, sang better by the original composers! pic.twitter.com/nJqQWeXEqb — NUM (@NUM_Media) June 20, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)