Mapisa-Nqakula: SANDF firearms used in recent cash heist

In a written parliamentary reply, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says police recovered an R4 rifle belonging to the SANDF on the scene of a heist.

CAPE TOWN - The defence minister has confirmed South African National Defence Force (SANDF) weapons have been linked to a recent cash-in-transit heist.

In a written parliamentary reply, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says police recovered an R4 rifle belonging to the SANDF on the scene of a heist.

They later recovered two more R4s and a 9mm pistol at a suspect's house

The defence minister’s acknowledgement that SANDF arms have been used in a cash heist comes amid an escalation in that category of crime countrywide.

In her written response to Parliament, Mapisa-Nqakula says five incidents involving theft of SANDF firearms and ammunition are currently before civilian and military courts.

A further two cases have already been finalised; one person has been found guilty and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment or a R30,000 fine.

One member has been discharged from the SANDF as a result.

The minister says the national security cluster heads have instructed Counter Intelligence operatives to conduct more regular inspections on SANDF firearms.

They’ve also ordered that a guard duty system be put in place to prevent further breaches.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)