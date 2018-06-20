Mapisa-Nqakula: SANDF firearms used in recent cash heist

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mapisa-Nqakula: SANDF firearms used in recent cash heist

In a written parliamentary reply, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says police recovered an R4 rifle belonging to the SANDF on the scene of a heist.

FILE: Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: GCIS
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The defence minister has confirmed South African National Defence Force (SANDF) weapons have been linked to a recent cash-in-transit heist.

In a written parliamentary reply, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says police recovered an R4 rifle belonging to the SANDF on the scene of a heist.

They later recovered two more R4s and a 9mm pistol at a suspect's house

The defence minister’s acknowledgement that SANDF arms have been used in a cash heist comes amid an escalation in that category of crime countrywide.

In her written response to Parliament, Mapisa-Nqakula says five incidents involving theft of SANDF firearms and ammunition are currently before civilian and military courts.

A further two cases have already been finalised; one person has been found guilty and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment or a R30,000 fine.

One member has been discharged from the SANDF as a result.

The minister says the national security cluster heads have instructed Counter Intelligence operatives to conduct more regular inspections on SANDF firearms.

They’ve also ordered that a guard duty system be put in place to prevent further breaches.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA