No arrests made yet after shooting at taxi rank in Milnerton
One person died and four others were wounded in what's likely a case of taxi violence.
CAPE TOWN - Arrests have yet to be made in connection with a shooting at a Milnerton taxi rank.
One person died and four others were wounded in what's likely a case of taxi violence.
Tensions continue to simmer between rival taxi groups. Tuesday’s incident comes in the wake of a series of shootings which have occurred across the city since late April.
At least 15 people have died in the violence. Police say an unknown white minibus stopped at the rank. Four men got out of the vehicle and randomly started shooting.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “A case of murder and attempted murder was registered for investigation. Taxi owners, one taxi driver and a bystander were wounded. One owner drove himself to hospital, while others were taken to hospitals by the ambulance.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
