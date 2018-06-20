Nerisha Singh: Grant Thornton didn't understand extent of sex harassment at firm

Singh was forced to resign earlier this year after she laid a sexual harassment complaint against the company's head of forensics.

JOHANNESBURG - A former director at Grant Thornton says she has decided to take legal action against the firm because it doesn't understand the extent of the sexual harassment within the company.

Nerisha Singh was forced to resign earlier this year after she laid a sexual harassment complaint against the company's head of forensics.

Her move comes as Grant Thornton announced on Tuesday that its Johannesburg CEO, Paul Badrick, is stepping down from his position while an investigation into separate, unrelated claims of sexual harrassment against him gets underway.

Singh says that she has decided to take the legal route because of the dismal manner in which Grant Thornton handled her sexual harassment complaint.

Her attorney Natasha Moni: "She is considered a black female and this is how corporate South Africa treats one of three forensic specialists in the country."

Moni says that the company tried to convince Singh to come to a settlement.

"They're trying to mitigiate their risk by throwing money at her but, at the end of day, if you divide the amount of partners Grant Thornton has, it's an absolute pittance."

Meanwhile, in a statement on Badrick's decision to step aside, Grant Thornton says it will take steps to address leadership challenges at the firm.