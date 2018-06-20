Nerisha Singh: Grant Thornton didn't understand extent of sex harassment at firm
Singh was forced to resign earlier this year after she laid a sexual harassment complaint against the company's head of forensics.
JOHANNESBURG - A former director at Grant Thornton says she has decided to take legal action against the firm because it doesn't understand the extent of the sexual harassment within the company.
Nerisha Singh was forced to resign earlier this year after she laid a sexual harassment complaint against the company's head of forensics.
Her move comes as Grant Thornton announced on Tuesday that its Johannesburg CEO, Paul Badrick, is stepping down from his position while an investigation into separate, unrelated claims of sexual harrassment against him gets underway.
Singh says that she has decided to take the legal route because of the dismal manner in which Grant Thornton handled her sexual harassment complaint.
Her attorney Natasha Moni: "She is considered a black female and this is how corporate South Africa treats one of three forensic specialists in the country."
Moni says that the company tried to convince Singh to come to a settlement.
"They're trying to mitigiate their risk by throwing money at her but, at the end of day, if you divide the amount of partners Grant Thornton has, it's an absolute pittance."
Meanwhile, in a statement on Badrick's decision to step aside, Grant Thornton says it will take steps to address leadership challenges at the firm.
Popular in Local
-
Presidency confirms state to continue paying Zuma’s legal bill
-
46 women rescued from suspected human trafficking ring in Joburg CBD
-
SuperSport stands by findings in Ashwin Willemse matter
-
‘No racism involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout’
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
-
Willemse chose not to participate in inquiry - SuperSport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.