Motsoaledi: NHI the land question for health sector

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has described National Health Insurance (NHI) as the “land question” of the health sector.

The Health Minister is expecting a hurricane of protest when he unveils details of the NHI Bill and the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill on Thursday.

The draft laws have been given the greenlight by Cabinet and are expected to propose far-reaching changes to the sector so that all South Africans can have access to quality care.

But Motsoaledi also came under fire in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday for the dire state of public health services.

Motsoaledi says South Africa is poised to make history with its planned introduction of NHI and says he expects ructions.

“On Thursday this week I’ll be releasing two bills to the nation. The Medical Schemes Amendment Bill and the NHI Bill. As you’ve already noticed, a storm is already brewing furiously in the media. Actually, on Thursday, I don’t expect a storm. I expect a hurricane.”

Motsoaledi says equalising access for rich and poor within the same health system won’t be child’s play.

“Equalising society is not a Sunday school business. It evokes emotions on both sides. Actually, it will not be an exaggeration to say that NHI is the land question of health.”

