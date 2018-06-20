Memorial service held for 5 miners who died at Sibanye-Stillwater
Management says the families will be receiving support from the company which has also expressed concern by the number of fatalities at its mines.
JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service has been held for the five miners who died at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof Ikamva Shaft near Westonaria last week.
#MinersMemorial Remembering the 5 miners who lost their lives at #SibanyeStillwater Kloof Mine. pic.twitter.com/milDIqcQnf— Amcu (@_AMCU) June 20, 2018
Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson Thabisile Phumo says the memorial was an opportunity to commiserate with the affected families and for the firm to pledge its support.
“There’s a programme that we have which will assist families of employees who passed on as the result of the mine accident, which includes assisting them with grocery allowance. Secondly, we also assist them with funding education for their children until they’re 18.”
Since the beginning of the year, 20 miners have died on Sibanye’s mines.
Memorial Service for Thokozani Thembe who sadly passed on at Sibanye-Stillwater in a fall of ground on 1 June 2018 is about to get underway. pic.twitter.com/kQdfysA8TW— Amcu (@_AMCU) June 14, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
