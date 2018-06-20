[LISTEN] Is using hands-free kit while driving a safer option?

Radio 702 | A report by the International Transport Forum (ITF) says that as many as 25% of crashes on South African roads are caused by using cellphones while driving, even with it's via hands-free kit.

JOHANNESBURG - A report by the International Transport Forum (ITF) says that as many as 25% of crashes on South African roads are caused by using cellphones while driving.

“We know using your phone while driving is dangerous because it distracts you and takes your attention off the road,” Talk Radio 702 presenter Gugu Mhlungu said.

Mhlungu says for many years we’ve been told that Bluetooth devices, hands-free kits allow you to keep both hands on the wheel and talk safely on your phone, but now there are some questions about whether that works.

Mhlungu speaks to Managing Director of DSC Attorneys Kirstie Haslam about whether these devices are as useful and safer as taking on your cellphone.

“It’s a very worrying statistics, and certainly hands-free kit are far preferable than taking your hands off the wheel to answer your phone. What the study actually reveals is that the act of picking up your phone or having a hands-free kit doesn’t make much difference because you’re equally distracted by the act of answering your phone,” Haslam said.

