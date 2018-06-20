[LISTEN] DA details rescue plan to transform SOEs
Radio 702 | The Democratic Alliance (DA) says SOEs represent a major risk to the economy with government guarantees reaching R466 billion in the 2017/18 financial year.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has this week revealed its plan to save the country’s ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
The party says SOEs represent a major risk to the economy with government guarantees reaching R466 billion in the 2017/18 financial year.
The DA’s Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises Natasha Mazzone spoke to Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown about their six-point-plan, which includes de-politicalising SOEs and making them more competitive.
“The first thing that we would do if we came into government tomorrow is to get rid of the Department of Public Enterprises… this is part of the problem of our bloated cabinet.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
