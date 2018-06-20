Liberty encourages clients not to fall prey to phishing scams
The company has urged its clients to be vigilant following the theft of 40 terabytes of emails and related attachments last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Insurer Liberty has warned its clients that it will not send them an email or a link requesting that they change their password.
Liberty says its assembled a team of security and IT experts to investigate the breach and has assured clients there has been no financial loss on investments.
While Liberty investigates the massive data breach, it’s encouraging its clients not to fall prey to phishing scams by unwittingly giving up their usernames and passwords.
In an SMS sent to clients as well as on a notice on its website, the company says it would never send its clients an email or a link asking them to change their passwords.
It adds that it’s always good practice to ensure that strong passwords are selected and changed on a regular basis.
Meanwhile, the notice uploaded onto the website “Pastebin" stating that 40 terabytes of data had been stolen, has now been removed.
WATCH: Liberty Group responds to cyber attack
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
