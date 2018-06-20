IFP pays tribute to slain ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe

The 40-year-old man was shot dead on Tuesday night in Roodepoort while sitting in a parked car.

CAPE TOWN – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is the latest organisation to extend its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of slain African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Sibusiso Radebe.

Police are searching for at least two gunmen.

The IFP’s Khethamabala Sithole says Radebe was an honest man.

“He was a humble guy, he was very cool, and he was very good. So, we say to those who killed Radebe, the justice [system] must play its role.