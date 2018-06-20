Popular Topics
Housing protest prompts road closure in Steenberg

City of Cape Town law enforcement officials are on scene monitoring the demonstration.

Bricks block a road following a service delivery protest in Thembalethu, George. Picture: SAPS.
Bricks block a road following a service delivery protest in Thembalethu, George. Picture: SAPS.
Monique Mortlock one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A housing protest has flared up in Steenberg resulting in road closures.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says officials are on scene monitoring the demonstration.

“Protest action related to housing started up in Military Road, Steenberg. Tyres were set alight and the road has been closed. Law enforcement services are on the scene.”

Over the past few months, protesters have been erecting illegal structures across Cape Town and the Western Cape as they demand land and housing. Picture: EWN

There have been numerous demonstrations in various parts of Cape Town in recent months, with residents demanding land and housing.

Some of the areas which saw these protests include Parkwood, Mitchells Plain and Vrygrond.

Meanwhile, police will continue monitoring the situation in Thembalethu, George, where there have been protests since Tuesday.

Demonstrators are demanding the municipality improves service delivery and provide water and sanitation services, as well as adequate electricity supply and refuse removal services.

Two cargo trucks were burnt during protests on Tuesday night, while roads were blocked.

The municipality says the Go George bus service, which was hampered by the protest, has returned to normal.

The police’s Malcolm Poje says eight people have been arrested for public violence.

“The situation has stabilised… it still needs to be normalised but our members are maintaining high visibility in the area to contain the situation and act upon if there are any unrests. There are sporadic incidents of stone throwers.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

