Hawks probe into Malmesbury mosque attack continues
Two worshippers were killed, and two others injured during the knife attack last Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks’ investigation into a mosque attack in Malmesbury continues.
Two worshippers were killed, and two others injured during the knife attack last Thursday.
The attacker was shot dead during a stand-off with police.
The motive remains unknown, but it's claimed the suspect had a history of mental illness.
Meanwhile, the Muslim Judicial Council's Mishka Daries says the Malmesbury community has rallied to support the mosque.
“We’d like to thank the MEC for Community Safety in the Western Cape, Dan Plato, the Malmesbury Mayor Tijmen van Essen and his municipality, all inter-faith leaders and the Hawks and SAPS during this very challenging time.”
LISTEN: 'Malmesbury mosque attack not a reflection of SA Muslim community'
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
