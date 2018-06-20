Hawks arrest Bellville cop for alleged involvement in stolen firearms

The 34-year-old constable was arrested on Tuesday and the Hawks say he will remain in custody until his next court appearance. .

CAPE TOWN - A police constable has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the stolen firearms at Bellville South Police Station.

The 34-year-old constable was arrested on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the suspect will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

“We can confirm that the suspect who was arrested yesterday by the Hawks for allegedly being involved in corruption and theft of firearms in Bellville did make a brief appearance at the local magistrates' court. The case has been postponed for seven days.”

More than 40 firearms disappeared from Western Cape police stations in August 2017.

Fifteen 9mm state firearms disappeared from the Mitchells Plain Police Station on 25 August. Three days later, 18 guns vanished from the Bellville South Police Station.

