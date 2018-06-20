Hackers hit South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, bitcoin falls
Bithumb said in a notice on its website on Wednesday that it has stopped all trading after ascertaining "some cryptocurrencies worth about 35 billion won has been seized".
SEOUL - South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb said 35 billion won ($31.5 million) worth of virtual coins were stolen by hackers, the second local exchange to suffer the fate in just over a week as cyber thieves exposed high risks of trading the digital asset.
Bithumb said in a notice on its website on Wednesday that it has stopped all trading after ascertaining “some cryptocurrencies worth about 35 billion won has been seized between late yesterday and early morning today.”
The exchange, the sixth busiest in the world according to Coinmarketcap.com, said it has stored “all of clients assets in safe cold wallet,” which operates on platforms not directly connected to the internet.
It added the company will fully compensate customers.
The Bithumb theft again highlighted the security risks and the weak regulation of global cryptocurrency markets. Global policy makers have warned investors to be cautious in trading the digital currency given the lack of broad regulatory oversight.
Bithumb did not immediately respond to Reuter’s request for comments.
On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp, bitcoin was last trading at $6,590.00, extending losses as a series of intrusions on cryptocurrency exchanges in recent weeks sparked concerns over security.
It has fallen roughly 70% from its all-time peak hit around mid-December 2017.
On 11 June, another South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail said it was hacked. The cyber attacks come after a high-profile theft of over half a billion dollars worth of digital currency at Japan’s exchange Coincheck earlier this year.
Bithumb trades more than 37 different virtual coins, according to Coinmarketcap.com
More in Business
-
Nerisha Singh takes legal action against Grant Thornton
-
#RandReport: Rand at near 7-month low on US-China trade war
-
Panel questions Sassa’s arrangement with Post Office
-
NUM: Eskom tables wage hike offer of 4.7%
-
Saica: Anoj Singh brought accountancy profession into disrepute
-
SA Express may not pay staff June salaries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.